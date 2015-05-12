BRIEF-Juniper Networks CEO Rami Rahim's FY 2016 compensation $7.5 mln vs $9.4 mln in FY 2015
* Ceo rami rahim's fy 2016 total compensation $7.5 million versus $9.4 million in fy 2015 - sec filing
MILAN May 12 Italian broadcaster Mediaset's domestic advertising sales are expected to show an improvement in the second quarter compared to a 1.6 percent decline seen in the first three months of the year, the company said on Tuesday.
The forecast comes as the Italian economy is showing tentative signs of recovery after a deep recession although the company said it was difficult to make a prediction for the full year.
In a statement Mediaset, which is controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said first-quarter net profit was 0.7 million euros (0.78 million), against a loss of 12.5 million euros a year ago, as net revenues rose 1 percent to 828.8 million euros, driven by strong results in Spain. ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
WASHINGTON, March 23 The Justice Department reached a settlement with AT&T unit DirecTV, which it had accused of illegally swapping information with rival pay-TV providers about negotiations to show Los Angeles Dodgers baseball games in southern California, according to court filings on Thursday.