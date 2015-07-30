MILAN, July 30 Italy's biggest commercial
broadcaster Mediaset said advertising sales for July and
August in its home market were positive but it was hard to
predict results for the year due to low market visibility and
economic volatility.
After a series of negative quarters, the group controlled by
former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Thursday
Italian advertising sales were broadly flat in the second
quarter compared to a year earlier.
In the first half, domestic revenues totalled 1.24 billion
euros ($1.35 billion) from 1.25 billion euros a year ago.
Solid growth in Spain helped Mediaset to post a first-half
profit of 24.3 million euros, against a loss a year ago.
Mediaset is benefiting from cost cuts enforced to help
weather Italy's longest post-war recession but it faces higher
spending in TV rights to retain viewers as competition from
online rivals such as Netflix intensifies.
Investors' attention is turning to the advertising outlook
and possible partnerships to share the burden of costly rights
now that this year's share price rally is losing steam.
($1 = 0.9163 euros)
