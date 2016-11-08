MILAN Nov 8 Italian broadcaster Mediaset's
net loss widened to 88.8 million euros ($98 million) in
the third quarter from 60 million euros a year earlier after a
dispute over the sale of its pay-TV unit to France's Vivendi
weighed on sales.
The French company's decision to back out of the accord
signed in April had slowed down sales growth at the pay-TV unit,
the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Pay-TV sales were up
5 percent in the third quarter, compared with a rise of 16
percent in the first six months of the year, it added.
The Milan-based broadcaster said Italian advertising
revenues rose 2.6 percent in the first nine months to 1.4
billion euros.
($1 = 0.9068 euros)
(Reporting by Giulia Segreti; editing by Agnieszka Flak)