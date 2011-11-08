MILAN Nov 8 Italy's biggest private broadcaster
Mediaset posted on Tuesday a 31 percent fall in
nine-month operating profit as its owner Italian Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi lost his parliamentary majority, pressuring
the shares.
Most analysts regard Berlusconi's role as prime minister as
an important factor for Mediaset due to the potential influence
on media sector policies, including management of key rival
state-owned broadcaster RAI.
Shares in Mediaset closed down 2.94 percent as Italy's
blue-chip stock index gained 0.7 percent.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to 368.2
million euros, broadly in line with an average forecast of 363
million euros in a Reuters poll of six analysts.
Mediaset reiterated a forecast for a lower 2011 net profit
as advertising sales in its key Italian and Spanish markets
suffer.
Nine-month revenues were fractionally lower at 3.04 billion
euros as core advertising sales on Mediaset's free-to-air
channels in Italy fell 2.9 percent.
Net profit stood at 166.6 milion euros, in line with
forecasts.
