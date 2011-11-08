MILAN Nov 8 Italy's biggest private broadcaster Mediaset posted on Tuesday a 31 percent fall in nine-month operating profit as its owner Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi lost his parliamentary majority, pressuring the shares.

Most analysts regard Berlusconi's role as prime minister as an important factor for Mediaset due to the potential influence on media sector policies, including management of key rival state-owned broadcaster RAI.

Shares in Mediaset closed down 2.94 percent as Italy's blue-chip stock index gained 0.7 percent.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to 368.2 million euros, broadly in line with an average forecast of 363 million euros in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Mediaset reiterated a forecast for a lower 2011 net profit as advertising sales in its key Italian and Spanish markets suffer.

Nine-month revenues were fractionally lower at 3.04 billion euros as core advertising sales on Mediaset's free-to-air channels in Italy fell 2.9 percent.

Net profit stood at 166.6 milion euros, in line with forecasts. (Reporting by Valentina Za)