MILAN Aug 1 Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster Mediaset said on Thursday it did not expect to forge any partnership for its unprofitable pay-TV unit Mediaset Premium at the moment.

"We have a standalone plan, it's on track and we are not envisaging any pay-TV partnership for the time being," CFO Marco Giordani told analysts in a conference call after releasing first-half results that showed a lower net profit.

There was speculation in July of a possible tie-up for Mediaset Premium, with media reports citing France's Canal+, Al Jazeera and Rupert Murdoch's Sky Italia as possible candidates.