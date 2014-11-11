Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MILAN Nov 11 Mediaset CFO Marco Giordani said on Tuesday he did not expect a deal for a new investor in the Italian group's pay TV business Mediaset Premium to be reached shortly.
"Do not expect a deal shortly," he told an analyst conference call following the release of quarterly results.
He said the group was in talks with many operators and not only with Vivendi and Al Jazeera.
Sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters in October talks with Al Jazeera and Vivendi over the sale of a stake in Mediaset Premium were slowing down due partly to its high price tag. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka FLak)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)