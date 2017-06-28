MILAN, June 28 Shareholders of Italian private
broadcaster Mediaset approved on Wednesday a proposed
share buyback programme which will allow the group to acquire up
to 10 percent of the company in Treasury shares.
The Milan-based TV group is controlled by the family holding
company of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, with a 39.53
percent stake. Its second largest shareholder is France's
Vivendi with a 28.8 percent shareholding.
The buyback will allow Mediaset, which already has 3.79
percent of the company, to increase its grip on the company.
But, because of a special whitewash mechanism, it will not
force Mediaset's large shareholders- including Berlusconi's
family holding Fininvest - to launch a mandatory bid on Mediaset
should their stakes go past the allowed legal threshold as a
result of the buyback.
The buyback programme was voted by over 94 percent of the
12,5 percent of minority shareholders. The vote required a
simple majority of these shareholders.
Vivendi was not present at the AGM.
(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Stephen Jewkes)