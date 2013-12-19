MILAN Dec 19 Shares in Italy's biggest commercial television broadcaster Mediaset leapt over 6 percent at the market open on Thursday after the company announced plans to merge its Italian and Spanish pay-TV business.

The plan could pave the way for a possible sale of a stake in the new company, Mediaset said on Wednesday.

"We welcome the announcement because the separation of the pay TV activities could reduce an important element of risk to the prospects for the Italian business," broker ICBPI said in a morning note.

Shares were up 6.5 percent at 0811 GMT at 3.1 euros, outperforming the Milan bourse which was up 1 percent.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie)