MILAN/PARIS April 27 Shares in Mediaset
rose as much as 7 percent in brisk trade on Monday with traders
citing a report that French media group Vivendi would
be interested in buying Italy's biggest private commercial
broadcaster.
French publication La Lettre de l'Expansion said on Monday
that Vivendi is "actively looking" at a purchase of Mediaset,
which is owned by former Italian prime minister Silvio
Berlusconi, as well as Europacorp, one of the leading
independent film studios in Europe.
The report added that Berlusconi would like to refocus his
media business on books and press through his publishing company
Mondadori.
Shares in Mediaset were up 6.4 percent at 4.6 euros by 1036
GMT after being briefly suspended from trade for excessive gains
and reaching their highest in seven days. Mediaset has a market
capitalisation of more than 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion).
Vivendi and Mediaset declined to comment while no one could
be reached for comment at Fininvest, the holding company that
controls Mediaset.
Traders said the shares had earlier also been boosted by a
Reuters report that Mediaset had been approached by the Italian
unit of Sky Plc to buy its pay-TV business Mediaset
Premium. Vivendi and Qatar's Al Jazeera are also said to be
interested in the unit, which last year won exclusive
broadcasting rights for the Champions League in Italy through
2018.
There has already been intense speculation about how Vivendi
might deploy its 15 billion euro-cash pile to become a European
powerhouse in the media industry after selling its French,
Brazilian and Moroccan telecoms interests and other businesses
deemed to be non-core.
Mediobanca Securities said in a report this month that
Mediaset could be an interesting strategic option for Vivendi,
which is also set to become the biggest shareholder in Italy's
biggest phone company, Telecom Italia, with an 8.3
percent voting stake.
($1 = 0.9224 euros)
