Arthur Sadoun to take over as CEO of ad firm Publicis Groupe
Jan 26 Arthur Sadoun will take over as chief executive of advertising company Publicis Groupe SA from longtime CEO Maurice Levy on June 1, the company said on Thursday.
MILAN Nov 18 Italian broadcaster Mediaset and rival Sky are in contact over a possible deal concerning Mediaset's pay-TV unit after an agreement to sell the unit to Vivendi collapsed, two sources close to the matter said on Friday.
France's Vivendi abandoned in July its 800 million-euro deal to buy loss-making Mediaset Premium, throwing the unit into crisis months before its rights to air Italian and Champions League soccer, its main drawcard, will be back on the market.
Mediaset and Sky's Italian subsidiary have denied being in formal talks for Mediaset Premium. No such negotiations can begin until Mediaset and France's Vivendi resolve a legal dispute over their soured deal, said a third source familiar with the situation. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Giancarlo Navach, Writing by Giulia Segreti)
ABUJA, Jan 26 A Nigerian court has ordered the temporary forfeiture of assets and the transfer of operations of a long-disputed oilfield owned by Shell and Eni , among others, to the federal government, court papers showed.
LONDON/MILAN, Jan 26 Newly-fomed Banco BPM is considering a sale of its asset manager Aletti Gestielle SGR as it seeks to "optimise" the Italian bank's assets, sources told Reuters on Thursday.