MILAN May 19 Italy's competition watchdog and
financial police searched the offices of Mediaset SpA
and Sky Italia, part of Sky Plc, on Tuesday in an
investigation into the sale of Serie A soccer rights, police and
sources with knowledge of the matter said.
Italy's soccer league awarded rights to air matches of the
eight main Italian teams in the three seasons to 2018 to both
companies in June last year following an auction that was
delayed due to legal complaints by rivals.
The official outcome of the auction was tweaked in a deal
that gave Sky Italia exclusive rights to broadcast matches of
the other 12 teams in Serie A, a package initially awarded to
Mediaset.
The sources said searches were also being carried out at the
offices of the Italian soccer league and Infront, the
Swiss-based agency that managed the auction process.
Both Sky Italia and Mediaset already held rights to air
Serie A soccer matches in previous seasons.
(Reporting by Emilio Parodi; Writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing
by David Holmes)