MILAN, June 18 Italian prosecutors asked on
Monday a court to sentence former prime minister Silvio
Berlusconi to 3 years and eight months in jail on fraud charges
in connection with the purchase of broadcasting rights by his
Mediaset television company.
Prosecutors also asked the Milan court a jail sentence of 3
years and 4 months for Mediaset Chairman Fedele Confalonieri.
Berlusconi and other executives at Mediaset are accused of
inflating the price paid for acquiring television rights via
offshore companies controlled by Berlusconi, skimming off part
of the sum declared to create illegal slush funds.
Berlusconi and all other defendants in the trial have denied
the accusations.
(Reporting By Manuela D'Alessandro)