MILAN, June 18 Italian prosecutors asked a court
on Monday to sentence former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi to
three years and eight months in jail for fraud in connection
with the purchase of broadcasting rights by his Mediaset
television company.
Prosecutors also asked for a jail sentence of three years
and four months for Mediaset chairman Fedele Confalonieri.
Berlusconi and other executives at Mediaset are accused of
inflating the price paid for television rights via offshore
companies controlled by Berlusconi, and skimming off part of the
money to create illegal slush funds.
"The slush funds bear the fingerprints of Berlusconi," said
prosecutor Fabio De Pasquale in his accusatory speech.
Berlusconi and all other defendants in the trial have denied
the accusations.
"The sums cited today by the prosecutor are totally
nonexistent and far removed from the charges, and refer to
arguments that have been refuted by the judicial process,"
Berlusconi lawyers Piero Longo and Niccolo Ghedini said in a
statement.
The investigation centred on television and cinema rights
that Berlusconi's holding company Fininvest bought via offshore
companies from U.S. groups for 470 million euros in 1994-1999.
Public prosecutors believe that the offshore companies sold
the rights on to Mediaset at an inflated price in order to avoid
taxes and create slush funds for Berlusconi.
The next hearing in the trial is scheduled for July 2.
