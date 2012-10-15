MILAN Oct 15 Italy's No. 1 commercial broadcaster Mediaset has attracted interest from a series of foreign TV groups, two sources said on Monday.

"Mediaset reiterates it has received, as already officially communicated by top management, various signs of interest from several foreign TV operators," a source close to the company said. The source requested anonymity.

Shares in Mediaset rose 3.38 percent to 1.53 euros on Monday after a press report said Qatari investors could be interested in buying assets of the firm's parent company, Fininvest , including Fininvest's soccer club AC Milan.

Recent press reports have spoken of interest from foreign players for the group - in particular for its pay-TV unit Mediaset Premium, which is struggling to compete with News Corp's pay television channel Sky Italia. Russian investors and the Sheik of Qatar were among those interested, according to the reports.

"There have been visits to the company, but nothing that was solicited," a source familiar with matter said. The source requested anonymity.

Mediaset was not immediately available for a comment.

Mediaset, controlled by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, said at the beginning of July it had received expressions of interest for potential partnerships with its pay-TV business.

Recession, new digital channels and competition from Sky Italia are taking their toll on Mediaset, whose management is under pressure to take action to restore investor confidence