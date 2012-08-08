MILAN Aug 8 Italian broadcaster Mediaset has raised concern among workers about the prospect of painful restructuring and disposals to counter plummeting advertising sales and win back investor confidence, a union leader said.

Last week the company struck a deal to sell part of its core TV programme making unit Videotime following a rare strike by workers. Unions are worried this small sale is the first step in Mediaset's re-think of its business model, seen by investors as one of the most conservative in Italy's media landscape, as it tries to weather the euro zone's economic crisis.

"We are concerned because we think this first step could be a prelude to more internal reorganisation or disposals ... possibly affecting hundreds of people," Pierpaolo Mischi, national secretary at the UILCOM trade union, told Reuters by phone.

As part of this drive, the 34-year-old company controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi may be turning the page on years of friendly relations with unions while breaking from its longtime strategy of keeping operations in-house.

"This is the first episode of a true clash with Mediaset in many years," Mischi said.

Mediaset is undergoing a series of "micro-reorganisations" at several of its units, from Videotime to its homeshopping MediaShopping business and its advertising arm Publitalia, while cutting the amount of TV shows it makes, Mischi said.

Last week's deal between Mediaset and unions paved the way for the sale of 10 of Videotime's regional bases, where the unit produces programmes for the company's networks and operates studios, staff and equipment for news shows and dramas.

Following the agreement, Mediaset's three unions asked the company to clarify its future plans at meetings starting from September.

But what worries trade unions is possibly good news for investors who believe Mediaset needs to take radical steps if it wants to survive in the fast-paced digital age.

Investors are watching for signs that Mediaset is changing its corporate culture. T he group's business model has been criticised for relying too much on its lo ng-standing leadersh ip of the domestic advertising market, which has been hard hit during the euro zone troubles.

In June shares fell to their lowest level since listing in 1996. I n recent days t hey have t urned highly v olatile a s investors digest disappointing first-half results and hope for new measures beyond the already-announced 250 million euros in cost cuts over three years.

Mediaset, which could not be reached for comment on Wednesday, employs about 4,800 people in Italy and some 1,400 in its second biggest market Spain. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)