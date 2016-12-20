PARIS Dec 20 Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said on Tuesday that he was "very concerned" by Vivendi's moves to increase its stake in Italian broadcaster and media group Mediaset.

"This is something that concerns the whole of the Italian system, not just one company," said Alfano, who was speaking at a briefing held in Paris with his French counterpart Jean-Marc Ayrault.

Vivendi has said it will raise its holding in Mediaset up to the threshold triggering an all-share bid - angering Italy's government and fuelling an ongoing spat between the two companies over an earlier failed pay-TV deal.

