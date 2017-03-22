UPDATE 3-Olympics-McDonald's ends Olympics sponsorship deal early
BERLIN June 16 U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's Corp has ended its 41-year-long Olympic Games sponsorship deal three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.
MILAN, March 22 Vivendi supervisory board member Tarak Ben Ammar said on Wednesday he was ready to act as a mediator between the French media group and Italian broadcaster Mediaset in a dispute over a collapsed pay-TV deal.
Mediaset and Vivendi are engaged in a legal battle after the French group walked away in July last year from an accord sealed a few months earlier to buy Mediaset's pay-TV business.
"If they want me I'm always ready to help friends, if they want to stick with lawyers then they don't need me," Ben Ammar told journalists in Milan. He is a long-time friend of Silvio Berlusconi, whose family controls Mediaset. Vivendi's biggest shareholder is French billionaire Vincent Bollore.
"I hope they can set emotions aside and be rational. Wars are not good for companies ... So far they haven't talked, but never say never," Ben Ammar added. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Mark Bendeich)
June 16 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc.
June 16 Apple Inc said on Friday it has hired the co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, to lead the iPhone maker's foray into television-style programming.