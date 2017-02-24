MILAN Feb 24 Milan prosecutors have placed
Vivendi chairman Vincent Bollore under investigation
for alleged market manipulation over the French group's stake
building in Italy broadcaster Mediaset, a source with
knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
Bollore was not immediately available for a comment.
In December Milan prosecutors opened a preliminary probe
into Vivendi's stake building in Mediaset after the
broadcaster's top shareholder Fininvest filed a complaint.
At the time no individual or company was targeted by the
investigation which was against unknown persons.
After revealing a 3 percent stake in Mediaset last December,
Vivendi has rapidly tightened its grip on the broadcaster to
become its second biggest investor after former Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi's family.
Vivendi has just under 30 percent of Mediaset.
The news of Bollore being put under investigation was first
reported by Italian dailies Corriere della Sera and La
Repubblica on Friday.
(Reporting by Emilio Parodi, additional reporting by Dominique
Vidalon in Paris, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Giselda
Vagnoni)