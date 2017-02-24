BRIEF-Synopsys says replenished its existing stock repurchase authorization
* Says replenished its existing stock repurchase authorization back to $500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN Feb 24 Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine is one of the people being investigated by Milan prosecutors for alleged market rigging over the French group's stakebuilding in Italian broadcaster Mediaset, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Earlier a source said Milan prosecutors had placed Vivendi chairman Vincent Bollore under investigation in the same case.
Vivendi had no immediate comment.
(Reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Fireswirl announces appointment of new interim chief executive officer
LONDON, June 16 Britain said on Friday that no deal could be struck on exiting the European Union unless the future relationship with the bloc was taken into account.