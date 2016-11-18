MILAN Nov 18 Mediaset said on Friday it
was dropping a request for a court to order the seizure of a 3.5
percent stake in Vivendi, taking a conciliatory step in
its legal battle with the French group.
The Italian broadcaster and the French media group have
been feuding since July when Vivendi backtracked on an accord
which gave it full ownership of Mediaset's pay-TV unit Premium
and handed both groups a 3.5 percent stake in each other.
Mediaset, owned by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi,
said in a statement it would still pursue as planned its lawsuit
against Vivendi to enforce the sale agreement.
However, it said it had withdrawn an additional request to
have Vivendi's assets frozen. The first court hearing to examine
that request had been scheduled for Nov. 23.
(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Silvia Aloisi)