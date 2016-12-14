(Changes day of the week in first paragraph to Wednesday from
Monday)
MILAN Dec 14 Milan prosecutors on Wednesday
opened a preliminary investigation into alleged market
manipulation after Mediaset's top shareholder filed a
complaint over Vivendi's stake-building in the Italian
broadcaster, a judicial source told Reuters.
No individual or company is currently targeted by the
investigation, which is against unknown persons, the source
added.
Silvio Berlusconi's investment vehicle Fininvest, which owns
39.8 percent of Mediaset's voting rights, on Tuesday filed a
complaint with prosecutors in Milan after the group chaired by
Vincent Bollore said it could buy up to a fifth of the
Milan-based TV company.
On Wednesday Vivendi said it had raised its stake in
Mediaset to 20 percent from an initial 3 percent on Monday.
(Reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing Giulia Segreti, editing by
Silvia Aloisi, Steve Scherer and David Goodman)