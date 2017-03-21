MILAN, March 21 French media group Vivendi
has filed a suit for damages against Italian
broadcaster Mediaset over alleged defamation in a
lawsuit over a failed pay-TV agreement, a legal source said on
Tuesday.
The source, speaking ahead of the opening of a trial in
Milan over the failed deal, said Vivendi had not quantified the
damages.
Mediaset is seeking court enforcement of an April 2015
contract to sell its Premium pay-TV to Vivendi.
Vivendi pulled out of the accord in July and went on to
build a 28.8 percent stake in Mediaset in a move that has
angered both the media group controlled by former Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi and the Italian government.
(Reporting by Giulia Segreti and Giancarlo Navach; editing by
Paola Arosio)