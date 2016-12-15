ROME Dec 15 Italy's opposition 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Thursday warned the government against any intervention to protect Italian broadcaster Mediaset, in which French billionaire Vincent Bollore is aggressively raising his stake.

Bollore's media group Vivendi said on Wednesday it has raised its stake in former premier Silvio Berlusconi's media firm to 20 percent, prompting a warning from Rome.

"It is totally inappropriate for the government to intervene to protect Mediaset," 5-Star, which is the largest opposition party, said in a statement.

"Mediaset is a totally private company and it is certainly no more strategic than Unicredit (bank) and other companies that have ended up in French hands." (Reporting by Isla Binnie)