ROME Dec 14 Italian Industry Minister Carlo
Calenda cautioned French media group Vivendi on
Wednesday against trying to launch a hostile takeover of
Mediaset, saying the Italian firm operated in a
strategic sector.
"It does not really seem that a totally unexpected attempt
at a hostile takeover of one of Italy's largest media groups is
the most appropriate way to proceed," Calenda said in a
statement.
"The government will monitor the situation attentively." he
added, stressing nonetheless that Rome fully respected market
rules.
