BRIEF-Ledman Optoelectronic expects FY 2016 net profit to increase by 150 to 180 pct
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 150 percent to 180 percent, or to be 50.5 million to 56.5 million yuan
MILAN Dec 12 Vivendi's announcement that it could buy as much as 20 percent of Mediaset after purchasing just over 3 percent was seen by the Italian broadcaster as a hostile move, a source close to Mediaset told Reuters.
The person said Mediaset had not been informed of Vivendi's intentions and only found out about them from the statement issued by the French media company on Monday.
In the statement, Vivendi said it was targeting a 20 percent stake in the Italian group as part of its efforts to expand into southern Europe.
HELSINKI, Jan 27 Finnish consumer and industry confidence rose in January to the highest level since 2011, suggesting the Nordic euro-member economy may be on track for a recovery after a decade-long period of stagnation.
* Maximum buyback of own shares with a nominal value of up to 2,150,000 Danish Krone