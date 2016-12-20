MILAN Dec 20 Italy's Mediaset warned on Tuesday that the aggressive stake-building by France's Vivendi risked to paralyse the Italian broadcaster.

The Milan-based group said that it would adopt all measures to protect its assets from the recent moves by the French media giant led by Vincent Bollore, considered to be not coherent with the initial intentions to create an industrial partnership between the two groups.

Mediaset also said that it would file a complaint with the Italian communications authority for Vivendi's "illegitimate conduct and its possible obstacle to Mediaset's development strategies". It added that it would also request "provisional and urgent measures". (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; editing by Francesca Landini)