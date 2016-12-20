BRIEF-Canada energy minister, asked about possible time line for keystone xl completion, says that is up to transcanada
* Canada energy minister says has read trump executive order on keystone xl, says it does not detail possible concessions
MILAN Dec 20 Italy's Mediaset warned on Tuesday that the aggressive stake-building by France's Vivendi risked to paralyse the Italian broadcaster.
The Milan-based group said that it would adopt all measures to protect its assets from the recent moves by the French media giant led by Vincent Bollore, considered to be not coherent with the initial intentions to create an industrial partnership between the two groups.
Mediaset also said that it would file a complaint with the Italian communications authority for Vivendi's "illegitimate conduct and its possible obstacle to Mediaset's development strategies". It added that it would also request "provisional and urgent measures". (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; editing by Francesca Landini)
Jan 24 Wells Fargo & Co will eliminate its policy of notifying branches a day in advance before they are visited by internal inspectors, a bank spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 24 Canada will focus on preserving its U.S. trade ties during talks to renegotiate NAFTA and may not be able to help Mexico avoid being targeted by the Trump administration, Canadian government sources say.