MILAN, March 1 The Berlusconi family's
investment holding Fininvest could take a stake in Telecom
Italia as part of a proposal to settle a dispute with
French media group Vivendi, Il Messaggero said on
Wednesday, citing advisors.
* Fininvest, the main shareholder in Italian broadcaster
Mediaset, and Vivendi have been at loggerheads since
July, when the French group led by Vincent Bollore antagonised
the Berlusconis by pulling out of a deal to take over Mediaset's
pay-TV business Premium.
* Vivendi has since built up a stake in Mediaset of 28.8
percent, making it the second biggest shareholder after
Fininvest. The French group is also the biggest investor at
Telecom Italia with a 24.9 percent stake.
* According to Il Messaggero, Vivendi could reduce its stake
in Mediaset to 9.9 percent, placing the other shares in the
broadcaster with funds, while Fininvest would take a stake of up
to 9.9 percent in Telecom Italia.
* Parallel to the stake building, Vivendi would get two
seats on Mediaset's board and Fininvest two on Telecom Italia's.
* The idea appeals to former prime minister Silvio
Berlusconi who is following developments, the paper said.
* Mediaset and Vivendi were not immediately available for
comment.
