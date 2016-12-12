BRIEF-Ledman Optoelectronic expects FY 2016 net profit to increase by 150 to 180 pct
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 150 percent to 180 percent, or to be 50.5 million to 56.5 million yuan
PARIS Dec 12 France's Vivendi said on Monday it could buy as much as 20 percent of Mediaset after purchasing just over 3 percent of the Italian broadcaster's capital as part of efforts to expand into southern Europe.
"Vivendi announces that it has gone over the 3 percent threshold in Mediaset's capital and now holds 3.01 percent," the company said in a statement, adding that it was consistent with its strategy to expand into southern Europe.
It said it planned to continue buying into the firm to become its second largest shareholder if possible which could meaning acquiring between 10 to 20 percent of the Italian firm. (Reporting by John Irish; editing by David Clarke)
HELSINKI, Jan 27 Finnish consumer and industry confidence rose in January to the highest level since 2011, suggesting the Nordic euro-member economy may be on track for a recovery after a decade-long period of stagnation.
* Maximum buyback of own shares with a nominal value of up to 2,150,000 Danish Krone