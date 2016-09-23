PARIS/MILAN, Sept 23 French media giant Vivendi
aims to make an alternative offer to Italian
broadcaster Mediaset for its pay-TV by the end of next
week, as it tries to end a legal dispute that has escalated
between the two groups since July, according to a source close
to matter.
Under the preferred alternative scenario Vivendi is working
on, shares of Mediaset Premium would be split between Vivendi,
Mediaset and a third party, which would most likely be a fund,
the source said on Friday.
Mediaset will discuss the disputed deal at a board meeting
on Tuesday, a second source familiar with the matter said.
Vivendi declined to comment.
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Giulia Segreti; Editing by
Matthias Blamont)