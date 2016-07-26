BRIEF-Radware acquires Seculert to enhance data center security
* Radware Ltd says company expects acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues
MILAN, July 26 The top investor in Mediaset said Vivendi's decision to walk out of a recently agreed pay-TV deal showed the French group's hidden goal was to build a significant stake in the Italian broadcaster.
"Fininvest denounces the exceptional seriouness and the total impropriety of Vivendi's behaviour," the holding company of the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said in a statement.
Fininvest owns 34.74 percent of Mediaset.
"Vivendi's attitude makes it apparent that its true, undisclosed goal - besides the industrial value of the agreed deal - was to build an extremely relevant position as a Mediaset shareholder in a covert and unacceptable way." (Reporting by Valentina Za)
* Radware Ltd says company expects acquisition to be immaterial to its 2017 revenues
* says on analyst conference call "we think we will fulfill" all regulator requirements for wholesale LTE with planned new offer Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jason Hovet)
WASHINGTON, Jan 31 Days before a group of Republican lawmakers were due to discuss their party's controversial proposal to tax all imports, Toyota Motor Corp sent an urgent message to its U.S. dealers - tell the politicians the tax would seriously hurt car buyers.