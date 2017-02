NEW DELHI Nov 8 Taiwan's Mediatek , a designer of chips used in mobile phones, said on Tuesday it had tied up with social networking website Facebook for mobile platform solutions globally.

The partnership will help users of "affordable mobile devices" in emerging markets to use Facebook, Mediatek said in a statement.

Phones with Mediatek chipsets occupy over 40 percent of the Indian handset market, the top chip designer in Taiwan said.

Mediatek owns a 10 percent stake in India's Spice Digital, a developer of mobile value added services and internet products. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky)