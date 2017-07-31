FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Taiwan's Mediatek posts worst quarterly profit in over 5 years
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Trump fires communications director Scaramucci in new White House upheaval
The Trump White House
Trump fires communications director Scaramucci in new White House upheaval
Britain could lose 40,000 investment bankers
Britain could lose 40,000 investment bankers
Trump fires communications director Scaramucci in new White House upheaval
The Trump White House
Trump fires communications director Scaramucci in new White House upheaval
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 31, 2017 / 6:11 AM / a day ago

Taiwan's Mediatek posts worst quarterly profit in over 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 31 (Reuters) - Mediatek, a global fabless semiconductor company, said its second-quarter net income plunged 67 percent from a year ago, its worst quarterly earnings in more than five years.

The company posted a net income of T$2.21 billion ($73.17 million) for the quarter ending June, compared with T$6.59 billion a year ago.

The average forecast was T$2.52 billion, according to Thomson Reuters' SmartEstimates.

$1 = 30.2050 Taiwan dollars Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.