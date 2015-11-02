TAIPEI Nov 2 Taiwan and China should cooperate
in the semiconductor sector, Taiwan chip designer MediaTek Inc
said on Monday, in response to media reports that said
China's state-backed tech conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd was
interested in the firm.
Taiwan's government heavily regulates investments related to
China and the island's semiconductor industry, which is a
mainstay for the economy and one of the world's largest.
China is trying to develop its own fledgling chip industry
and on Friday, Tsinghua Unigroup said it was buying a 25 percent
stake in Powertech Technology Inc for $600 million.
Taiwan's Commercial Times newspaper quoted Tsinghua
Unigroup's Chairman Zhao Weiguo as saying on Sunday his firm
would be willing to merge its units Spreadtrum and RDA
Microelectronics with MediaTek in order to overtake Qualcomm Inc
.
Asked about the media report, MediaTek said in a statement
that as long as government policies allowed, it was open to
"join hands and raise the status and competitiveness of the
Chinese and Taiwanese enterprises in the global chip industry".
Unigroup became a force to be reckoned with in the
semiconductor industry after it bought Chinese chipmakers RDA
Microelectronics and Spreadtrum in deals totalling $1.6 billion
last year.
In October, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters
that Tsinghua Unigroup had hired as its global executive vice
president a Taiwanese chip industry veteran who was instrumental
in building up Taiwan's memory chip sector.
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Miral Fahmy)