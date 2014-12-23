Dec 23 Mediatel SA :

* Reported on Monday its unit Hawe Telekom Sp. z o.o. signed agreement with T-Mobile Polska SA for a lease of one pair of optical fibers

* Leasing is valid for 20 years with a possibility of prolongation or acquisition of leased optical fiber after that period

* Revenue for Hawe Telekom from contract is estimated to be 6.7 million zlotys ($1.9 million)

($1 = 3.4839 zlotys)