Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 23 Mediatel SA :
* Reported on Monday its unit Hawe Telekom Sp. z o.o. signed agreement with T-Mobile Polska SA for a lease of one pair of optical fibers
* Leasing is valid for 20 years with a possibility of prolongation or acquisition of leased optical fiber after that period
* Revenue for Hawe Telekom from contract is estimated to be 6.7 million zlotys ($1.9 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.4839 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)