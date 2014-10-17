SYDNEY Oct 17 Bankers running the initial public offering of Australian state-owned health insurer Medibank Private don't expect current share market volatility to force them to scale back the offer, a senior banking source told Reuters on Friday.

Medibank, set up by the Australian government in 1976 to compete with private health insurers, will be the country's biggest IPO of a state asset in two decades if it reaches the upper end of analyst valuations of nearly A$6 billion ($5.3 billion).

Bankers plan to lodge the listing prospectus on Monday.

The Australian share market has fallen some 7 percent since Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said in August that the listing would go ahead by the end of the year, from record highs reached in September. Falling commodities prices and concerns about weakness in the European economy have weighed on sentiment.

Cormann can still cancel or scale back the Medibank listing, currently intended to be 100 percent of the company, said the source who could not be identified because of the sensitivity of the sale process.

However, bankers working on the Medibank sale are watching the share market closely and expect the volatility to ease before the intended listing, now scheduled for late November instead of December as planned earlier, the source said.

Retail investors and Medibank members showed strong interest in the listing during pre-registration for the prospectus, which took place during the equity market volatility, the source added.

Bankers expect the listing will value Medibank, the country's largest healthcare insurer, within the range given by analysts of between 15 times earnings and 21.5 times earnings, or between A$4.1 billion and A$5.7 billion, the source said.

The Medibank listing comes toward the end of what is shaping as Australia's biggest year ever for IPOs, with total proceeds in the first nine months up more than 400 percent from the same period last year.

The sale is a lynchpin of a wider privatisation programme aimed at helping cut government debt. State and federal governments have identified some A$120 billion of potential sales in the next two years including ports and electricity networks.

(1 US dollar = 1.1397 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)