SYDNEY Oct 17 Bankers running the initial
public offering of Australian state-owned health insurer
Medibank Private don't expect current share market volatility to
force them to scale back the offer, a senior banking source told
Reuters on Friday.
Medibank, set up by the Australian government in 1976 to
compete with private health insurers, will be the country's
biggest IPO of a state asset in two decades if it reaches the
upper end of analyst valuations of nearly A$6 billion ($5.3
billion).
Bankers plan to lodge the listing prospectus on
Monday.
The Australian share market has fallen some 7 percent since
Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said in August that the listing
would go ahead by the end of the year, from record highs reached
in September. Falling commodities prices and concerns about
weakness in the European economy have weighed on sentiment.
Cormann can still cancel or scale back the Medibank listing,
currently intended to be 100 percent of the company, said the
source who could not be identified because of the sensitivity of
the sale process.
However, bankers working on the Medibank sale are watching
the share market closely and expect the volatility to ease
before the intended listing, now scheduled for late November
instead of December as planned earlier, the source said.
Retail investors and Medibank members showed strong interest
in the listing during pre-registration for the prospectus, which
took place during the equity market volatility, the source
added.
Bankers expect the listing will value Medibank, the
country's largest healthcare insurer, within the range given by
analysts of between 15 times earnings and 21.5 times earnings,
or between A$4.1 billion and A$5.7 billion, the source said.
The Medibank listing comes toward the end of what is shaping
as Australia's biggest year ever for IPOs, with total proceeds
in the first nine months up more than 400 percent from the same
period last year.
The sale is a lynchpin of a wider privatisation programme
aimed at helping cut government debt. State and federal
governments have identified some A$120 billion of potential
sales in the next two years including ports and electricity
networks.
(1 US dollar = 1.1397 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)