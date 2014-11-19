BRIEF-Atrium European Real Estate signs framework agreement with AdvoFin to resolve Austrian legacy legal disputes
* Framework agreement with AdvoFin to resolve Austrian legacy legal disputes
SYDNEY Nov 19 Australia said on Wednesday it bumped up the target price range for the initial public offering of state-owned health insurer Medibank Private Ltd because it had received "very strong demand" from institutional investors. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Framework agreement with AdvoFin to resolve Austrian legacy legal disputes
* China Overseas Land core profit up 13.8 pct, lags expectations
* EGM approves capital increase to 1.25 billion riyals from 1 billion riyals Source:(http://bit.ly/2n5Z9Pj) Further company coverage: