UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SYDNEY Nov 25 Shares in Australian health insurer Medibank Private Ltd debuted at a premium to their issue price on Tuesday after raising A$5.7 billion ($4.91 billion) in Asia's biggest initial public offering in two years.
The shares first traded at A$2.22 at 0100 GMT, compared with the A$2.15 institional investors paid and the A$2.00 that retail investors, who received 60 percent of the company, paid. The broader market fell 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts