SYDNEY Nov 25 Shares in Australian health insurer Medibank Private Ltd debuted at a premium to their issue price on Tuesday after raising A$5.7 billion ($4.91 billion) in Asia's biggest initial public offering in two years.

The shares first traded at A$2.22 at 0100 GMT, compared with the A$2.15 institional investors paid and the A$2.00 that retail investors, who received 60 percent of the company, paid. The broader market fell 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)