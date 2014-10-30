Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:
SYDNEY Oct 30 Australia said on Thursday it will sell A$1.5 billion ($1.32 billion) worth of shares in health insurer Medibank Private to retail brokers in Australia and New Zealand, far less than the A$12 billion worth of stock they applied for in the listing. (1 US dollar = 1.1396 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Michael Perry)
March 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:
DOHA, March 13 Qatar's stock market will list two exchange-traded funds in the next two months, the chief executive of the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) Authority said on Monday.
* Receives proceeds of about 180 million Swedish crowns ($20.1 million) before deduction of issue costs