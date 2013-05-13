May 13 The U.S. government on Monday issued a
proposed rule for cutting payments to hospitals that treat a
disproportionate share of the poor, including a $500 million
reduction in fiscal 2014, as part of President Barack Obama's
healthcare reform law.
The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act mandates
annual reductions in Medicaid payments to hospitals through
fiscal 2020 in exchange for increased insurance coverage options
that are expected to reduce levels of uncompensated care. The
payment cuts increase each year.
Analysts said the size of the reductions over the next three
years was manageable for U.S. for-profit hospital companies and
noted the rule does not penalize states that have opted out of
an expansion of the Medicaid program to cover more low-income
Americans.
"They left the door open for states that have not agreed to
Medicaid expansion yet without penalizing them for it," said
Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut.
However, the trade group representing public hospitals that
primarily care for low-income patients urged that the cuts be
delayed until the impact of Medicaid expansion on the uninsured
becomes clearer.
"The Affordable Care Act's disproportionate share hospital
reductions are neither justified nor sustainable," the National
Association of Public Hospitals and Health Systems said in a
statement.
Monday's proposed rule was issued by the Centers for
Medicare and Medicaid Services, the federal agency that
administers Medicare, Medicaid and the State Children's Health
Insurance Program.
The expansion of Medicaid under the reform law has been
accepted by governors in about half of the 50 U.S. states.
CMS said it would seek comments from the public on the
rule's provisions through July 12. Once finalized, the rule
would take effect on Oct. 1, unless Congress enacts the
president's budget proposal to begin Medicaid reductions in
fiscal 2015 instead of 2014, CMS said.