MSCI adds 3 securities to All-World Index in latest review
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.
Aug 25 3 months to June 30 2011: ContextVision AB (Millions of Swedish crowns unless otherwise stated)
Latest Year
Ago Net Revenue 14.3 13.4 EBIT 1.0 -3.6 Pretax profit 1.0 -3.6 Net profit 0.8 -3.8 Dividend per share (SEK)
(Reporting by Krisztina Nagy, Gothenburg, Sweden).
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 9 Workers gearing up for what could be a prolonged strike at the world's leading copper mine, BHP Billiton's Escondida, are stockpiling rations and supplies to survive the searing sun and bone-chilling nights of Chile's northern high-desert.
Feb 9 Mexican cement producer Cemex reported a 48 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit, beating expectations, on increased demand in Mexico, and it forecast sales volume growth of up to 3 percent in 2017.