May 1 Oxford Instruments Plc

* Acquisition of Medical Imaging Resources, Inc.

* Consideration, which will be satisfied from existing facilities, comprises $10.4 million (c. £6.8 million) on completion followed by a further $10.1 million earn-out payable one year later.

* MIR has approximately $3.0 million (c. £2.0 million) net debt at completionSource text for Eikon: Further company coverage: