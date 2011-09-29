* Western "medical tourists" search for cheaper care abroad
* EIU report sees some developing countries benefiting
* Medical tourism raises ethical, patient safety questions
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Sept 30 More western Europeans are going
abroad for cheaper medical treatment, with France and Germany
among the top destinations and cheaper places such as Poland and
Bulgaria well-placed to develop medical tourism industries, a
report on Friday showed.
A study by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) found that
France tops the ranking of global destinations for medical
treatment. Germany, Sweden and Belgium are also in the top 10.
With ageing populations, the "baby-boomer" generation
heading towards retirement, and healthcare budgets being
squeezed around the world, the report said the flow of medical
tourists -- once mainly rich people from developing nations who
came to prestigious hospitals in the West -- would shift
significantly.
As cost pressures in the healthcare systems of rich
countries start to bite, this should play into the hands of
developing countries keen to develop a medical tourism industry
to boost revenues and develop healthcare expertise.
Medical tourism has long been a feature of healthcare, but
it has largely been the preserve of wealthy patients from
developing nations who travelled to western hospitals to get the
best treatment they could buy.
More recently, cross-border travel for fertility treatment,
plastic surgery, dental and other treatment has been increasing,
bringing with it fears about patient safety.
Scientists said last year that a dangerous "superbug"
infection called NDM-1 had was spreading quickly around the
world in part because of medical tourism.
The EIU report said important ethical questions were also
raised by increasing medical tourism, particularly when it comes
to organ transplants.
"The long waiting lists for body parts in many developed
countries, and the amount that desperate patients are prepared
to pay for a transplant, raise the danger that poorer local
people will be coerced into illegal organ donations," it said,
adding that international standards should be set.
For developing nations to reap the potential benefits of a
growing medical tourism industry, the EIU report said they would
need to offer a combination of medical expertise, low costs and
a business environment that offers security for patients and
private healthcare companies.
The report used data on 60 countries to pinpoint which
countries offered the best combination of these factors and
found that France came out top, with the United States and
Germany also scoring highly on the back of their medical skills
and general business environment.
Several of developing countries -- including Mexico, Poland,
Bulgaria and India -- came near the top of the rankings by
offering a combination of medical expertise and low costs.
The report suggests that these countries are well-placed to
develop medical tourism industries that will create much-needed
healthcare jobs and expertise, as well as generating revenues.
"Many developing countries are building up world-class
healthcare facilities at just the time when healthcare cost
pressures in the developing world are rising rapidly," the
report said. "This is already encouraging a shift in the flow of
traffic."
(Editing by Karolina Tagaris)