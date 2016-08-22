By John Tilak and Carl O'Donnell
| TORONTO/NEW YORK
TORONTO/NEW YORK Aug 22 Private equity firm
Clearspring Capital Partners plans to sell Medical Pharmacies
Group, a Canadian provider of drug services to nursing homes, in
a deal that could fetch as much as C$1 billion, according to
sources familiar with the situation.
Toronto-based Clearspring has hired investment banks BMO
Capital Markets and Harris Williams to facilitate a sale, the
sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the matter
is private.
Clearspring is looking to sell the unit more than five years
after first investing in it, hoping interest will be strong
following a deal last year for a similar company in the United
States: CVS Health Corp`s roughly $10 billion purchase
of Omnicare.
The sale auction process is likely to get under way next
month, the sources said.
"The business continues to perform extremely well and we are
continually evaluating the right time to exit, as we do with all
of our portfolio companies," Clearspring Managing Director Joe
Shlesinger said in an email. He declined to comment on the
timing of Clearspring's exit plans for Medical Pharmacies Group.
BMO and Harris Williams did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
(Reporting by John Tilak in Toronto and Carl O'Donnell in New
York; Editing by Jim Finkle and Steve Orlofsky)