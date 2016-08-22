TORONTO/NEW YORK Aug 22 Private equity firm Clearspring Capital Partners plans to sell Medical Pharmacies Group, a Canadian provider of drug services to nursing homes, in a deal that could fetch as much as C$1 billion, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Toronto-based Clearspring has hired investment banks BMO Capital Markets and Harris Williams to facilitate a sale, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the matter is private.

Clearspring is looking to sell the unit more than five years after first investing in it, hoping interest will be strong following a deal last year for a similar company in the United States: CVS Health Corp`s roughly $10 billion purchase of Omnicare.

The sale auction process is likely to get under way next month, the sources said.

"The business continues to perform extremely well and we are continually evaluating the right time to exit, as we do with all of our portfolio companies," Clearspring Managing Director Joe Shlesinger said in an email. He declined to comment on the timing of Clearspring's exit plans for Medical Pharmacies Group.

BMO and Harris Williams did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by John Tilak in Toronto and Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Jim Finkle and Steve Orlofsky)