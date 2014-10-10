Oct 10 Medical Prognosis Institute A/S

* Says has registered capital increase

* Says total gross proceeds from the issue of 57,124 new shares is 10,282,320 Danish crowns

* Says initially the company intended to issue between 44,330 and 104,064 new shares of a nominal value of 1 crown Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)