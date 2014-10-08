Oct. 8 Medical Prognosis Institute A/S :

* Said on Tuesday a total of 55,736 new shares had been subscribed for a subscription price of 180 Danish crowns per share

* Said the result of the offering was gross proceeds of 10,032,480 Danish crowns for the company

* Said gross proceeds may rise to 10,282,320 crowns if the company receives payment for additional 1,388 shares to be issued under subscription guarantee

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: