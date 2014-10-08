BRIEF-Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances board recommends FY cash dividend
March 12 Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries And Medical Appliances Corp:
Oct. 8 Medical Prognosis Institute A/S :
* Said on Tuesday a total of 55,736 new shares had been subscribed for a subscription price of 180 Danish crowns per share
* Said the result of the offering was gross proceeds of 10,032,480 Danish crowns for the company
* Said gross proceeds may rise to 10,282,320 crowns if the company receives payment for additional 1,388 shares to be issued under subscription guarantee
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
March 12 Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries And Medical Appliances Corp:
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.