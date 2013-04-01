April 1 The U.S. government said on Monday it
will increase the payment rate for health insurers that offer
coverage through the Medicare Advantage program by 3.3 percent
in 2014, boosting shares of Humana Inc by 8 percent
after hours.
Medicare Advantage plans provide care for seniors who select
to receive their Medicare benefits through private insurance
plans. On Feb. 15, the government proposed a Medicare Advantage
payment reduction of 2.3 percent.
The program has ensured industry participation by paying
more than the cost of the traditional Medicare program for the
elderly and disabled. The proposed reduction had followed
efforts by the Obama administration to reduce how much money it
pays private insurers as an incentive to participate.
"The policies announced today further the agency's goal of
improving payment accuracy in all our programs, while at the
same time ensuring program stability and preserving beneficiary
choice," Jonathan Blum, acting principal deputy administrator
for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said in a
statement.
Shares of Humana, a major provider of Medicare Advantage
plans, rose 8 percent in after-hours trading from a close Monday
of $75.02.