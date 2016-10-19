DUBAI Oct 19 Qatar's Medicare Group
reported a 85 percent drop in third-quarter net profit on
Wednesday, according to Reuters calculations.
* Net profit of 4.8 million riyals ($1.32 million) in the
three months to Sept. 30, down from 32.8 million riyals in the
year-earlier period.
* Reuters calculated based on financial statements in lieu
of a quarterly breakdown.
* Nine-month net profit was 35.5 million riyals, the company
said in a bourse statement, compared with 128.8 million riyals
in the year earlier period.
($1 = 3.6408 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)