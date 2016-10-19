DUBAI Oct 19 Qatar's Medicare Group reported a 85 percent drop in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, according to Reuters calculations.

* Net profit of 4.8 million riyals ($1.32 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, down from 32.8 million riyals in the year-earlier period.

* Reuters calculated based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.

* Nine-month net profit was 35.5 million riyals, the company said in a bourse statement, compared with 128.8 million riyals in the year earlier period. ($1 = 3.6408 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)