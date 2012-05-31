* Discovery paves way for improved noscapine production
* Drug used as cough suppressant, may also fight cancer
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, May 31 Scientists have unravelled
exactly how opium poppies produce a non-addictive compound that
can both suppress coughs and kill tumour cells, paving the way
for improved production of the medicine.
Opium poppies, the source of illicit heroin, are also
important for producing medical painkillers such as morphine and
codeine, along with noscapine, which has been used for decades
as a cough suppressant.
More recently, researchers have found noscapine is also a
potent anti-cancer agent, prompting clinical tests into its role
in fighting blood cancer.
The discovery that a cluster of 10 genes is responsible for
the synthesis of noscapine inside the poppies means plant
breeders can now develop high-yielding varieties. It may also
help scientists in future produce the drug in factories.
The findings by researchers at the University of York and
GlaxoSmithKline were published on Thursday in the
journal Science.
British-based GSK is a leading producer of opium-based
ingredients, supplying around 20 percent of the world's
medicinal opiate needs from poppies grown by farmers in
Tasmania.
The fact that all the genes associated with noscapine are
clustered together makes life much easier for plant breeders who
can use the information to develop high-yielding commercial
noscapine poppies.
In contrast to illegal opium production in countries like
Afghanistan, where harvesting is done by hand by lancing poppy
heads, commercial pharmaceutical production is highly
mechanised, with farmers using modern combine harvesters.
That makes commercial poppy cultivation a cost-effective
process, even though most medicines today are produced by
chemical synthesis or biotechnology.
"The poppy plant is very efficient at producing these
compounds," said Ian Graham, director of the Centre for Novel
Agricultural Products at York.
Working back from a strain of poppies producing high levels
of noscapine, Graham and colleagues followed the trail of genes
linked to the chemical to home in on the cluster of 10 specific
genes central to production of the compound.
The cluster of genes, all of which are inherited together,
is the most complex ever found in plants.
Noscapine was first discovered in the early 19th century and
has been used to suppress coughs since the 1950s, but interest
in the compound has grown since 1998 when scientists
demonstrated that it acts as a potent anti-tumour agent.
It functions in a similar way to Taxol, a cancer drug
originally isolated from the bark of the Pacific yew tree and
commercialised by Bristol-Myers Squibb.
Cougar Biotechnology, now part of Johnson & Johnson,
has been studying noscapine as a treatment for multiple myeloma,
a type of cancer affecting the plasma cells in bone marrow.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Will Waterman)