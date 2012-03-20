LONDON, March 20 Police across Europe have
seized almost 300,000 doses of counterfeit anti-impotence and
weight-loss medicines, highlighting the prevalence of fake drugs
in the region.
Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory
Agency (MHRA) said on Tuesday that four people had been arrested
in Spain and two in Britain following an international operation
lasting several months.
The suspects appeared to have been importing the bogus
medicines from Asia - mainly China and Singapore - and
distributing them via the Internet to customers throughout
Europe, officials said.
In Britain alone the haul included tablets worth around
115,000 pounds ($183,000), including counterfeit versions of
Pfizer's Viagra and Eli Lilly's Cialis, both
used to treat erectile dysfunction, as well as the withdrawn
anti-obesity drugs rimonabant and sibutramine.
The risk posed by counterfeit medicines - which may be laced
with dangerous chemicals or contain the wrong amounts of active
ingredients or else none at all - were thrown into the spotlight
by the recent discovery of fake versions of Roche's
Avastin in the United States.
That case shocked regulators and the pharmaceutical industry
since it showed criminals moving into the business of faking
complex injectable drugs.
The World Health Organization estimates that less than 1
percent of medicines available in the developed world are likely
to be counterfeit. Globally, however, the figure is around 10
percent, while in some developing countries as much as a third
of medicines are estimated to be bogus.
($1 = 0.6292 British pounds)
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)