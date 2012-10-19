LONDON Oct 19 Novo Nordisk's ultra
long-lasting insulin Tresiba has been recommended for approval
for the European Medicines Agency in an important boost for the
Danish drugmaker's key new product.
The European endorsement, announced by the London-based
agency on Friday, comes after the treatment hit regulatory
delays in the United States.
Tresiba, or degludec, is central to Novo's aim of ending
Sanofi's dominance of the long-acting insulin market.
The regulator also recommended a new Alzheimer's imaging
agent from Eli Lilly, the first radiopharmaceutical for
PET imaging of beta-amyloid plaques, which are found in the
brains of patients with the disease.